BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Director John N. Digiacomo Sells 1,500 Shares

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BankUnited Stock Performance
NYSE BKU opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.34.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
