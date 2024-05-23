Insider Buying: Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP) CEO Purchases 9,375 Shares of Stock

Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) CEO Manuel Chavez III bought 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $32,718.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 127,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,786.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Manuel Chavez III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mobile Infrastructure alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, Manuel Chavez III bought 559 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956.50.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Manuel Chavez III purchased 1,535 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $5,341.80.

On Monday, April 22nd, Manuel Chavez III purchased 5,442 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $18,720.48.

On Thursday, April 18th, Manuel Chavez III purchased 33,043 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $112,676.63.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Manuel Chavez III purchased 1,220 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $4,257.80.

Mobile Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mobile Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:BEEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobile Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.