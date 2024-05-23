Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Sells $23,637.32 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $23,637.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,511.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $28.66 on Thursday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

