Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 14,805 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,020.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,488.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,956.00.

On Monday, May 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,643 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,893.10.

On Wednesday, May 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,346 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $25,105.50.

On Monday, May 13th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,091 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $25,081.98.

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $25,136.90.

On Wednesday, May 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,148.22.

On Monday, May 6th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $24,957.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,180 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $24,895.20.

On Wednesday, May 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 15,480 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $24,922.80.

On Monday, April 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $2,415.00.

Expensify Stock Performance

EXFY stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXFY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXFY

Institutional Trading of Expensify

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Expensify by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Expensify during the third quarter worth $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Expensify during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Expensify by 63.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Expensify by 93.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,897 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.