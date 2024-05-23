Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 14,643 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,643 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,893.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,956.00.

On Friday, May 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,805 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,020.45.

On Wednesday, May 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,346 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $25,105.50.

On Monday, May 13th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,091 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $25,081.98.

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $25,136.90.

On Wednesday, May 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,148.22.

On Monday, May 6th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $24,957.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,180 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $24,895.20.

On Wednesday, May 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 15,480 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $24,922.80.

On Monday, April 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $2,415.00.

Expensify Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Expensify’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Expensify by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Expensify by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,931 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Expensify by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 570,495 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

