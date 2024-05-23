OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Director Buys $56,631.52 in Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) Director Scott V. Dols purchased 11,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,631.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares in the company, valued at $176,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OPAL opened at $4.87 on Thursday. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $839.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.18 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter valued at $7,816,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $4,611,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 172,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 86,531 shares during the period. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OPAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

