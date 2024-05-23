Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) CFO Jayme L. Brooks Buys 943 Shares of Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) CFO Jayme L. Brooks purchased 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,177.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at $235,248.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Limbach Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $55.95 on Thursday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.25 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Limbach

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Limbach by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LMB

About Limbach

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.