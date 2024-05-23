Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) CFO Jayme L. Brooks Buys 943 Shares of Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) CFO Jayme L. Brooks purchased 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,177.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at $235,248.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Limbach Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $55.95 on Thursday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.25 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Limbach
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.
About Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.
