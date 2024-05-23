Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Matthew Field Sells 13,953 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,206.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,212.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Field also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Matthew Field sold 12,500 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $68,750.00.

JOBY stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Joby Aviation’s revenue was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

