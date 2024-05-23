American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Thomas A. Eichelberger Buys 640 Shares

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American States Water Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $76.77 on Thursday. American States Water has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $92.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.43.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. American States Water had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. American States Water’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 44,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

