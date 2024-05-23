Ronna Romney Sells 250 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $345.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

