SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Vincent P. Pangrazio Sells 3,465 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $438,842.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,988.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $123.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.83. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in SiTime by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in SiTime by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

