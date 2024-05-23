Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.0 million-$670.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.1 million. Nordson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.350-9.750 EPS.

Nordson Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $243.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nordson has a twelve month low of $208.90 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.54.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

