Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.350-9.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Nordson also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.250-2.400 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.83.
Nordson Stock Performance
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nordson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.
About Nordson
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
