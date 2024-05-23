Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.350-9.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Nordson also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.250-2.400 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.83.

Get Nordson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $243.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $208.90 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.57 and a 200-day moving average of $256.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.