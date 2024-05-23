Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 130.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,061 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

