SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,208,224 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,144 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $186,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSB. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SouthState by 50.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 8,346.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SSB shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.83.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SSB stock opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

