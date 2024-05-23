Assetmark Inc. Acquires 14,044 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,044 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

