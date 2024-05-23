Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,747 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.94% of Integer worth $163,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,697,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Integer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. CL King started coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Integer Trading Up 0.2 %

ITGR stock opened at $121.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.68. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $123.99.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Integer

In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,812 shares of company stock valued at $771,956. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.