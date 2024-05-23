Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,665,964 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 113,268 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $178,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 44.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 135.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 102,925 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 474,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,020,000 after purchasing an additional 71,043 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

