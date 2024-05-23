Assetmark Inc. Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 104.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.53.

Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $642.91 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $650.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $606.33 and a 200-day moving average of $546.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.