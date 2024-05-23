Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 993,696 Shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,225,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993,696 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.53% of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $167,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 118,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 67,738 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FLIA opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

