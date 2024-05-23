Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,174,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 508,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.98% of CenterPoint Energy worth $176,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,239,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,242,000 after buying an additional 442,718 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,597,000 after buying an additional 105,404 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,402,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,354,000 after buying an additional 54,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,664,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,704,000 after buying an additional 46,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,634,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,840,000 after buying an additional 105,825 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CNP opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.