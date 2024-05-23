BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,227,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,672 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.43% of BWX Technologies worth $170,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BWX Technologies by 30.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BWX Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 374,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,060,000 after acquiring an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BWXT opened at $88.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.31.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

