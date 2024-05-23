Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Arvind Chakravarthy Sells 18,165 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $591,452.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Roblox Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,457,000 after buying an additional 686,594 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 130,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,415,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital cut Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

