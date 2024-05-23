Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Announces $1.57 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

Crown Castle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Crown Castle has a dividend payout ratio of 244.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.1%.

Crown Castle stock opened at $100.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

