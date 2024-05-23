Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target to $19.00

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $18.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 53.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

