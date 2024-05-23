SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $145.11

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.11 and last traded at $145.11, with a volume of 14012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.84.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

