Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0897 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $602.05 million and $18.53 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.93 or 0.05545008 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00056948 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00018075 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09217727 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $18,716,059.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

