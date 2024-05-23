Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.14

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.14 and last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.30.
About Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF
The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.
