REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.22

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.22 and last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 73741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REVG. StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

REV Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of REV Group by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

