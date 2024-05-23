iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $119.90

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.90 and last traded at $119.87, with a volume of 8365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.58.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF comprises about 0.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned 0.33% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

