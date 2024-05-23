T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.44

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.44 and last traded at $36.38, with a volume of 12840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $572.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,085,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,477,000 after acquiring an additional 88,835 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 733,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after buying an additional 161,820 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 278,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 274,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 261,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 18,315 shares during the last quarter.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

