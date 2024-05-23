Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.87

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 366308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AESI. Benchmark began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 3.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,637.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Gregory Turner sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $84,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,582,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,728,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,637.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 343,958 shares of company stock worth $7,567,109. 24.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

