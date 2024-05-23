iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 391,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the previous session’s volume of 115,925 shares.The stock last traded at $30.57 and had previously closed at $30.62.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,104 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 367.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 563,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,819,000 after buying an additional 443,162 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,211.9% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after buying an additional 410,547 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,460,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,082,000 after buying an additional 203,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,992,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

