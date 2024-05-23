Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 597,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 567,612 shares.The stock last traded at $5.43 and had previously closed at $5.43.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0792 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

