Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.46. 264,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,168,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OUST. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ouster from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Ouster Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $186,906.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ouster news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $186,906.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $290,359 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Ouster in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ouster during the third quarter worth $88,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,491,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the third quarter worth $1,587,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

