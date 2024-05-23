Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.70. 1,648,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,954,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IOVA shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 71400.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 328.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 151,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 60.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,267,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,262 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after acquiring an additional 622,728 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.6% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,394,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

