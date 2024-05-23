Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Trading Up 4.3%

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.33 and last traded at $46.33. Approximately 855,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,121,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXT shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.52.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXT

Nextracker Price Performance

Insider Activity at Nextracker

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,460. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

