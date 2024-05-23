Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Up 3%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.83. 1,016,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 356,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Super Group by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,311,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,032 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Group by 318.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 118,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 90,289 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Group by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 128,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 61,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Super Group in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

