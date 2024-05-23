MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Stock Price Up 2.9%

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.39. Approximately 83,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 217,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $77.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. MeridianLink’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. Barclays PLC increased its position in MeridianLink by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MeridianLink by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 26.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

