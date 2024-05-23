Quest Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHLB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 201,948 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 777.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 314,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 279,071 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 53,162 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $994.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other news, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $223,542.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

