Sachetta LLC Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 31,234.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 74,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 567,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,695,000 after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.76 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.249 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.