16,608 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 354.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at $26,813,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,794.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

