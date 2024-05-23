D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,720 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 104,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.14.

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,685 shares of company stock worth $27,622,407. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $336.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

