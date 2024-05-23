7,671 Shares in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,692,000 after buying an additional 263,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after buying an additional 133,814 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,951,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,738,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2,132.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 84,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $430,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $85,011.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $430,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,716 shares in the company, valued at $6,087,233.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,293. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

PriceSmart stock opened at $84.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $87.99.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

