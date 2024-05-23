3,724 Shares in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 7.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LANC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ LANC opened at $188.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.39. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $215.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.60.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

