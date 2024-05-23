244 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Bought by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $151.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $152.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 21.59%.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.89.

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

