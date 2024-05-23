Quest Partners LLC Buys New Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 27.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategic Education

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,264. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Strategic Education Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of STRA opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $123.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.01.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.87%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

