Quest Partners LLC Takes $650,000 Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $124.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $127.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.69.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.22.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

