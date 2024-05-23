Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Posts Earnings Results

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGI opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Stories

