Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $33,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $104.60.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.85.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

